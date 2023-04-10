Dayvion McKnight, WKU transfer guard, commits to Xavier

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky transfer guard Dayvion McKnight announced on social media that he has committed to Xavier University for his senior season.

McKnight announced he was entering the transfer portal back in March.

At WKU, McKnight earned All-C-USA First Team honors as a sophomore and Second Team honors as a junior.

As a Kentucky kid who attended Collins High School in Shelbyville, McKnight was named 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball.

McKnight joins Indiana transfer Logan Duncomb as the newest members to the Musketeers men’s basketball program led by head coach Sean Miller.

