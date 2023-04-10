Fire Station 8 in Kentucky Transpark officially breaks ground

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Fire Station 8 broke ground at the Kentucky Transpark.

Discussions about the project have been going on since last February in regard to a fire station in the Kentucky Transpark. Last month, at the Bowling Green City Commission meeting, the decision was made.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of an over $4 million bid to Sunbelt Construction to build the facility.

“We have a benchmark, a standard that we have at the Bowling Green Fire Department that we’re expected to meet and we’re held accountable to that standard,” said Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Justin Brooks. “This station addresses those concerns with regard to response times.”

Construction on the fire station is expected to be completed next year and will have 12 firefighters assigned to the station.

