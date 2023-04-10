Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Louisville victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor and remembrance of the victims of violence perpetrated on Monday morning in Louisville.

“Today is a tragedy. Louisville and the entire commonwealth are mourning, and we call on everyone to share the love, support and compassion this community desperately needs right now,” said Beshear. “A senseless act took the lives of our fellow Kentuckians, including a friend of mine. What these families are experiencing is unimaginable. They need us to wrap our arms around them and to love them with all our hearts.”

The Governor also praised first responders for their quick and decisive action.

“Thank you to the heroic members of the LMPD and all of our first responders who undoubtedly saved lives while putting their own at risk. We are forever grateful,” Beshear said.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.