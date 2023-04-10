Growing school districts set to receive additional funding following uncertainty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Twenty-six school districts in the state are rejoicing after the legislature passed additional funding at the last minute.

RELATED: ‘Don’t use our children as bargaining chips’ - Concerns over funding uncertainty

The approval for additional school funding came down to the wire, as lawmakers voted to pass this measure on the last night of the last day of the session.

“We tried as best we could to explain to them just how serious the financial implications would be if we did not receive the growth money,” said the Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, Rob Clayton.

At the start of the pandemic, attendance data from the 2018-2019 year was frozen and used to calculate all future Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding. Since then, Warren County has grown by 600 students and Bowling Green by three percent.

During this past legislative session, lawmakers approved a way to allocate $10.5 million in excess funds to go to 26 growing districts. Warren County will receive an additional $3 million for the next school year.

“We continue to grow each and every year and having been through two years without seeing any additional money to cover the expenses of educating more students, we felt like it was really a critical point for us financially to receive this growth money moving into next school year,” said Clayton.

Representative Kevin Jackson, of Bowling Green, said the controversy of this funding stemmed from the fact that some lawmakers wanted to wait until the budget was going to be looked at next year.

“But in talking to our superintendents, they really felt like they needed that money now-- they didn’t want to start dipping into the reserve funds,” said Jackson.

Before being recently elected, Jackson spent 32 years in education and five on the Warren County Board of Education.

“If this money helps kids, if it helps teachers, if it helps the school system, it’s well worth the fight. And with my background, being in education, I was gonna go to the mat, and do everything I could to help get that done,” he said.

Clayton said they plan to use a majority of the money toward combating the workforce shortage, including better compensation for staff and faculty.

“Our primary objective right now is looking at how can we best address the workforce shortage. If we don’t have quality people in the classroom, it’s going to impact all the work that we do,” said Clayton.

The following districts in southcentral Kentucky are set to receive this additional funding for the next school year:

Warren County: $2,954,253

Russellville Independent: $363,644

Bowling Green Independent: $360,189

Glasgow Independent: $299,191

Cumberland County: $83,420

Additionally, Clayton said he hopes that the formula for SEEK funding is addressed and altered during the next legislative session, as that funding is based on school attendance which has changed significantly since the COVID pandemic.

Jackson said he’s hopeful lawmakers will discuss this potential change in January 2024.

“Next year will be a long session, there’ll be the 60-day session. This year was a short session. So we were running out of time,” he said. “With the 60-day session and the interim where we can have committee meetings, and I’m on the Education Committee, and that’s one thing I would like us to take a look at.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.