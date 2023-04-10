Hilltopper baseball looks to end eight-game losing streak

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball looks to end an eight-game skid with a midweek matchup against the Evansville Aces beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 11 at Nick Denes Field.

LAST TIME OUT

• The Hilltoppers dropped three-of-three against Middle Tennessee at home last weekend at Nick Denes Field.

• WKU has now lost eight-straight games since beating Louisiana Tech on March 26 last month.

DOUBLE TIME

• Through 33 games the Hilltopper offense is top 20 in the nation and leads all of C-USA in doubles (72), while also being at the top of the league in doubles per game (2.2).

• The top three spots of the C-USA doubles leaders belong to Hilltoppers in INF Drew Reckart (13), OF Ty Crittenberger (11), and INF Tristin Garcia (10).

TOP OF THE CHARTS

• Only 14 C-USA players are hitting .340 or better through the first eight weeks of the season and WKU carries two of them in Drew Reckart (.360), and INF Tristin Garcia (.342) who rank 6th and 12th in the league thus far.

• The Hilltoppers rank 3rd in C-USA in batting average (.290) as a team.

MOUND MARVELS

• WKU ranks 3rd in the league in saves (8) while ranking 2nd in the conference in opponent batting average (.245) and the staff has only surrendered 26 home runs through 33 games, ranking 3rd in C-USA.

• LHP Devyn Terbrak ranks 9th in C-USA with a 3.45 ERA while owning the 12th-most strikeouts, fanning 39 batters in the 2023 season.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

• WKU’s offense currently leads all of C-USA in sacrifice bunts (31), almost doubling the next best team, UAB (16), while ranking as one of the top five teams in the nation in the category.

• The top three C-USA leaders in sacrifice bunts are all Hilltoppers in AJ Fiechter (6), Kirk Liebert (5), and Aidan Gilroy (4).

SERIES HISTORY

• WKU and Evansville have met 74 times in program history, with the Hilltoppers owning a 39-33-2 all-time series edge.

• The teams met once last season for a midweek game in Bowling Green that saw the Aces come away with a one-run victory, winning 9-8 over the Hilltoppers.

SCOUTING THE HILLTOPPERS

• WKU is 16-17 on the season after dropping three-of-three against Middle Tennessee last weekend.

• Offensively, seven Hilltoppers are hitting .300 or better with Drew Reckart (.360), INF Tristin Garcia (.342) and OF Ty Crittenberger (.319) leading the charge.

• On the mound, WKU has compiled a 4.61 team ERA while striking out 269 batters in 285.0 innings of action.

SCOUTING THE ACES

• Evansville is 19-12 on the year after taking two-of -three against Valparaiso this past weekend.

• At the plate, the Aces have two players hitting .300 or better, led by Chase Hug who currently owns a .397 batting average.

• The Evansville pitching staff has produced a 5.19 team ERA while recording 266 strikeouts in 279.0 frames.

