Hot Rods release opening week schedule at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fun at Bowling Green Ballpark is back as the Bowling Green Hot Rods begin their home schedule on Tuesday, April 11.

Over the course of a six-game series against the Rome Braves, the Hot Rods have an action-packed week planned for all in attendance.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Tuesday will receive a 2022 Hot Rods South Atlantic League Championship replica ring. Wednesday, the students are in the ballpark for the first education day of the season.

College Night and Thirsty Thursday’s makes its return to Bowling Green Ballpark, as the Hot Rods transform into the Bowling Green Bootleggers. Enjoy $1 beers from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, then $2 beers and $3 drink specials courtesy of Bird Dog Whiskey and Twisted Tea from 6:30 until the end of the seventh inning.

Friday is fun for all the kids, as Elsa and Anna will be in the park, while the first 500 kids through the gates receive a tiara or sword for Princess and Pirate night. Afterwards, make sure to stick around for the first post-game fireworks show of the season.

On Saturday we celebrate Jackie Robinson Night, with a special appearance from Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, presented by Martin Auto Group. The night doesn’t end there because kids can run the bases after the game. Saturday will also include a clear bag giveaway, as the first 500 fans in the gates receive a clear Hot Rods bag that can be used as the team moves to a clear bag policy starting May 1.

The week is capped off by PBS Kids Day and Signature Sunday. During the game, Elinor and Olive will be in the ballpark, and you can stop by to see the bigger than life Bob Ross bobblehead. After the conclusion of the game, players will be on the field for 10 minutes to sign autographs for Signature Sunday.

Single-game and season tickets are still available for the 2023 season. You can secure your seats by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to bghotrods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

