Human Society taking care of animals found after a house fire over the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Animals found after a house fire this weekend are being taken care of by the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

In all, 77 animals were in the residence when the building caught fire and only seven survived.

Despite the large number of animals in the home, the Human Society says that the animals appeared well taken care of and showed no neglect.

“All the animals were up to date on vaccines, a majority of them spayed or neutered, so even though it was a lot of animals in that small space, they were definitely well taken care of and loved,” said Adoption Counselor, Katlyn Hare.

The owners have asked the Humane Society to dispose of the remains of the deceased animals.

Of the seven surviving animals, two bottle kittens are in foster homes, one cat is at Southcentral Vet undergoing oxygen treatment, two cats are at the Humane Society and the only surviving dog was returned to the owners.

The Humane Society encourages all pet owners to have a plan when it comes to animals and fires.

Bowling Green Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

