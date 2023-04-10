Local foster care sponsors a Bowling Green Easter Egg Hunt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scott Jones, Lead Pastor of Bowling Green First Church of Nazarene, said his church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has been going on for longer than he can remember.

There was a new addition to this year’s hunt: a sponsorship from Benchmark Family Services Therapeutic Foster Care in Bowling Green.

“I work as a foster parent recruiter. We have a lot of kids coming into care in Kentucky. Unfortunately, we sometimes have more kids coming into care than we have beds or foster homes for,” said Kimberly Johnson, a member of Bowling Green First Church of Nazarene and Licensing Coordinator for Benchmark Family Services.

“We are always recruiting families that are interested in opening their homes to foster kids.”

Benchmark Family Services donated candy and prizes to the annual egg hunt, while also working to raise awareness to the lack of available foster families in the state of Kentucky.

“We were hoping to get the word out there about what we do at Benchmark,” said Johnson. “If it is something that has been weighing on somebody’s heart to open up as a foster home, this will be a good opportunity to bridge that gap and build that relationship.”

It is a cause near and dear to the church’s heart. Members of the church said they have always worked to help those in need.

“We are originally from Burma. We are the persecuted Christians. Due to the persecution, we love our country and came to the United States as refugees,” said Pastor Ling Kee. “When we came to this Bowling Green First Church of Nazarene, they warmly welcomed us. We are very, very grateful to God, and being here as one community.”

In total the egg hunt had 3,000 eggs. All of them were filled with donated candy, resulting in plenty of happy children.

“When you look out and you see all of these kids and how much fun they are having, I cannot imagine a kid not having a place to go,” said Amanda Defevers, Children’s Director for Bowling Green First Church of Nazarene. “The importance of opening your home, to me, is at the top of my list. What better way to show the love of Jesus than to take in his children?”

For more information on Benchmark Family Services, you can visit their website.

