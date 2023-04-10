More Sunshine for Tuesday

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect clear and cool conditions overnight night with lows falling into the lower to mid 40s.  Things will warm up nicely on Tuesday however, with lots of Sunshine and Southerly winds.  Highs will top out in the lower to mid 70s.  We’ll be pushing 80 by late week with continued dry conditions!  Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly Low 43. Winds S at 4 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73. Low 46. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 75. Low 47. Winds SW at 8 mph.

