A picture perfect Monday expected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a beautiful Easter Sunday with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine!

Rain chances arrive later this week

This week looks great with temperatures in the 70s and eventually nearing 80° by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s many mornings, you’ll want to keep the light jacket on hand. Rain chances will stay minimal in our area, with no rain chances arriving until Friday. Rain chances are looking likely for this coming weekend as a cold front passes through the area.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 43. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 73. Low 47. Winds S at 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 75. Low 49. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 89 (1978)

Record Low: 22 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 14.56″ (+1.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Moderate

UV: 6 (High)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.