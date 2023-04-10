Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville ‘neutralized’; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An active aggressor has been “neutralized,” police reported, after a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” Louisville police reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
The Bowling Green Ballpark hosted its annual ‘Easter Fest’ ahead of the holiday.
Bowling Green Hot Rods host ‘Easter Fest’ at Bowling Green Ballpark
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
LIVE: Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Concert Jim's Homemade Jam benefit Concert happening Sunday, April 23
Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam coming up April 23