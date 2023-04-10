‘Rev Up for Autism’ fundraising event this Saturday in Adairvlle

Rev Up for Autism happening Saturday, April 15
Rev Up for Autism happening Saturday, April 15
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, April 15, ‘Rev Up for Autism’ will take place on the square in Adairville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaitlyn Yates, whose son is autistic, and her mother, Crystal Coronado put this event together to raise funds and bring awareness about autism.

In their interview on Midday, Yates and Coronado talk about why the event is important to not only them but to the community as well and information on who will benefit from the money raised.

‘Rev Up for Autism’ will include food, a car show, a silent auction, door prizes, a bake sale, bouncy houses for kids, music, and much more.

There is still time to register your car to show it off in the car show and to register as a vendor (no food trucks, please).

For more information call Jessica Schoby at 270-839-8532 or Clay Bilyeu at 207-772-1009.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
The Bowling Green Ballpark hosted its annual ‘Easter Fest’ ahead of the holiday.
Bowling Green Hot Rods host ‘Easter Fest’ at Bowling Green Ballpark

Latest News

Rev Up for Autism happening Saturday, April 15
Rev Up for Autism happening Saturday, April 15
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Local foster care sponsors a Bowling Green Easter Egg Hunt
Local foster care sponsors a Bowling Green Easter Egg Hunt
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team Facebook
Training for search and rescue team quickly turns to actual rescue