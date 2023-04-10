‘Rev Up for Autism’ fundraising event this Saturday in Adairvlle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, April 15, ‘Rev Up for Autism’ will take place on the square in Adairville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaitlyn Yates, whose son is autistic, and her mother, Crystal Coronado put this event together to raise funds and bring awareness about autism.

In their interview on Midday, Yates and Coronado talk about why the event is important to not only them but to the community as well and information on who will benefit from the money raised.

‘Rev Up for Autism’ will include food, a car show, a silent auction, door prizes, a bake sale, bouncy houses for kids, music, and much more.

There is still time to register your car to show it off in the car show and to register as a vendor (no food trucks, please).

For more information call Jessica Schoby at 270-839-8532 or Clay Bilyeu at 207-772-1009.

