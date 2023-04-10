Sports Connection 4-9-23: Russellville Softball and Centre forward Emma Rose Vincent
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Easter! Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb are ‘hoppy’ to be joined by Russellville softball head coach Ryan Davenport and Lady Panthers athletic superstar A’miyah Collier. Later, we bring on special guest Emma Rose Vincent who just wrapped up her junior basketball season at Centre College.
