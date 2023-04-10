Sports Connection 4-9-23: Russellville Softball and Centre forward Emma Rose Vincent

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Easter! Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb are ‘hoppy’ to be joined by Russellville softball head coach Ryan Davenport and Lady Panthers athletic superstar A’miyah Collier. Later, we bring on special guest Emma Rose Vincent who just wrapped up her junior basketball season at Centre College.

Russellville Softball
Centre College women's basketball standout forward

Latest News

WKU Baseball dropped the series finale to Middle Tennessee, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at Nick...
Hilltopper baseball looks to end eight-game losing streak
Sports Connection 4/9/23: Emma Rose Vincent
Sports Connection 4/9/23: Ryan Davenport and A'miyah Collier
Sports Connection 4/9/23: Segment 1
