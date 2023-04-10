BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week looks great with temperatures in the 70s and eventually nearing 80° by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s many mornings, you’ll want to keep the light jacket on hand. Rain chances will stay minimal in our area, with no rain chances arriving until Friday. Rain chances are looking likely for this coming weekend as a cold front passes through the area.

Sunny and warmer for today!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.