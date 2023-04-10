Training for search and rescue team quickly turns to actual rescue

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A regular training for the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team quickly turned into an actual rescue this weekend.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the team received a call from Menifee County Dispatch stating a hiker was injured near Eagles Point Buttress on Douglas Trail.

Officials say while the woman’s exact location was not known at the time of the call due to spotty cell phone service, an advance team started moving toward the last known location while a second team brought the rest of the gear needed for a rescue.

The team found the victim just west of the Eagles Point Buttress area with an ankle injury which they treated with a vacuum splint.

The team then carried the woman about one mile to where her husband was waiting. She was then taken to Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester. No word on her current condition.

