2023 Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace takes place this Saturday

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 7th Charms from the Farm is a Handmade Marketplace at Circle W Farms is going on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event is a handmade-only market with 46 vendors this Spring with everything from hand-whittled wood art to stained glass to vintage goods to jewelry.

It is a great place to find unique gifts for Mothers Day, summer brides, teacher appreciation and any other occasion.

You can also expect delicious food and drinks from Bluegrass Vineyard, ABC’s cookies and pecans, Copper Kettle popcorn, Tin Roof Coffee, Lost River Pizza, and Cassady’s Real Smoke BBQ.

Event coordinator, Kristen Wyrick with Circle W Farms, LLC appeared on Midday to talk about what else to expect when you attend the handmade market this Saturday.

Circle W Farms is located at 680 Travelstead Rd. in Woodburn, KY.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Name released in fatal wreck on Russellville Road
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky
Sunny and warmer for today!
Sunny and warmer for today!

Latest News

BGFD holding recruitment open house Tuesday
BGFD holding recruitment open house Tuesday
Southern Gospel Concert featuring 'The Down East Boys'
Southern gospel concert featuring The Down East Boys this Friday
Southern Gospel Concert featuring 'The Down East Boys'
Southern Gospel Concert featuring 'The Down East Boys'
2023 Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace happening this Saturday
2023 Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace happening this Saturday