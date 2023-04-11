2023 Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace takes place this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 7th Charms from the Farm is a Handmade Marketplace at Circle W Farms is going on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event is a handmade-only market with 46 vendors this Spring with everything from hand-whittled wood art to stained glass to vintage goods to jewelry.

It is a great place to find unique gifts for Mothers Day, summer brides, teacher appreciation and any other occasion.

You can also expect delicious food and drinks from Bluegrass Vineyard, ABC’s cookies and pecans, Copper Kettle popcorn, Tin Roof Coffee, Lost River Pizza, and Cassady’s Real Smoke BBQ.

Event coordinator, Kristen Wyrick with Circle W Farms, LLC appeared on Midday to talk about what else to expect when you attend the handmade market this Saturday.

Circle W Farms is located at 680 Travelstead Rd. in Woodburn, KY.

