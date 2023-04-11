Another mild and beautiful day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re tracking yet ANOTHER beautiful spring day ahead of us today. Though temperatures are a bit on the cooler side to start, things will warm up nicely later, with lots of Sunshine and Southerly winds.

More Sunshine for Tuesday

Highs will top out in the lower to mid 70s. We’ll be pushing 80 by late week with continued dry conditions! Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf.

