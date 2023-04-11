Another mild and beautiful day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re tracking yet ANOTHER beautiful spring day ahead of us today. Though temperatures are a bit on the cooler side to start, things will warm up nicely later, with lots of Sunshine and Southerly winds. 

More Sunshine for Tuesday

Highs will top out in the lower to mid 70s.  We’ll be pushing 80 by late week with continued dry conditions!  Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
BGPD investigating fatal wreck on Russellville Rd.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Sunny and warmer for today!
Sunny and warmer for today!
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

Latest News

Crisp to start, then a very mild afternoon ahead!
More Sunshine for Tuesday
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky
Sunny
More Sunshine for Tuesday
Sunny and warmer for today!
Sunny and warmer for today!