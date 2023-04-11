BGPD investigating fatal wreck on Russellville Rd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are currently investigating a fatal wreck on Russellville Road near Dishman Lane.

BGPD says the wreck involved a motorcycle and a Logan County school bus.

Police did confirm with WBKO that one person is dead.

Russellville Road has partially closed, and traffic will be heavy as police work at the scene over the next couple of hours, and they recommend drivers use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

We are investigating a collision on Russellville Rd near Dishman Lane. We have partially closed Russellville Rd and traffic will be heavy as we work at the scene over the next couple of hours. Use an alternate route. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) April 11, 2023

