BGPD investigating fatal wreck on Russellville Rd.

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are currently investigating a fatal wreck on Russellville Road near Dishman Lane.

BGPD says the wreck involved a motorcycle and a Logan County school bus.

Police did confirm with WBKO that one person is dead.

Russellville Road has partially closed, and traffic will be heavy as police work at the scene over the next couple of hours, and they recommend drivers use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
Sunny and warmer for today!
Sunny and warmer for today!

Latest News

Mojo Taylor removes a hive of bees from the floor of an abandoned home.
Mojo & the Little Ones protects pollinators, removes bee swarms for free
Over 70 animals were found after a house fire over the weekend.
Human Society taking care of animals found after a house fire over the weekend
Bowling Green Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
Bowling Green Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
Human Society Taking Care of Animals Found after House Fire over the Weekend
Human Society Taking Care of Animals Found after House Fire over the Weekend