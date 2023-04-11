Blood donations encouraged as downtown Louisville shooting victims remain in hospital

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross, University of Louisville Hospital and Louisville Metro Government encourage anyone eligible to donate blood to do so as some of the downtown shooting victims are still being treated.

“For those of you who are looking to take action right now to show your support for the first responders who are trying to save lives, and for the victims of gun violence, one great way to do that is to donate blood,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during his update on Tuesday.

Mayor Greenberg encourages residents to make an appointment through the American Red Cross as soon as they can.

“According to John Hopkins University, gunshot wounds require much more blood than other types of injuries,” he said.

He also added that if someone cannot give blood then they can give their time or donate to the nonprofit organization.

To schedule an appointment, click or tap here.

Louisville Mass Shooting Previous Stories
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting; vigil planned for victims
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
LMPD confirms downtown Louisville shooter legally purchased AR-15-style rifle
Greenberg
Fourth patient discharged, 4 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Hospital - Generic
Henderson woman killed in Louisville mass shooting
Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
(Source: pexels.com)
Church of mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss
Josh Barrick's church family remembers his life at a vigil Monday evening.
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
‘I just don’t understand’: Neighbors of gunman react to Louisville mass shooting
Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Name released in fatal wreck on Russellville Road
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky
Sunny and warmer for today!
Sunny and warmer for today!