Hotel INC opens third transition house

The house is now one of three houses part of HOTEL INC’s holistic partnership, which aims to help the organization better understand and serve the people who walk through their doors.(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Hotel INC opened a third transition house to help those transitioning between homelessness and finding permanent housing.

The house is one of three houses part of Hotel INC’s holistic partnership. The partnership is the way for the organization to help better understand and serve the people who walk through its doors.

“When they transition out of here, they’re moving into their permanent home, whether that be an apartment that they’re renting or a house that they are renting as well, or moving into,” Rhondell Miller, the Executive Director for Hotel INC, said.

Miller added that they also could be moving into home ownership, but that hasn’t happened yet.

“We have had folks that have transitioned into homeownership from apartment to homeownership, but not straight from transitional housing,” she said.

In 2022, Hotel INC was able to serve and assist a total of 6,589 households with the holistic partnership.

“As we have had transitional homes, we have just been able to see how healing [it] has been for people to know that the end was in sight for overcoming their situation of homelessness,” Miller said.

The neighborhood was identified by the city several years ago as a targeted neighborhood for investments, such as the transitional house.

“We helped build sidewalks in this neighborhood,” Brent Childers, Director of Neighborhood and Community Services for Bowling Green said, “We have rehab houses... one of the other things we want to do was create affordable housing opportunities in this neighborhood. And we selected Hotel INC, as a partner of ours.”

With the partnership, Hotel INC received $260,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Funds to acquire, build and renovate transitional housing.

Hotel INC also opened the Delafield Co-Op Market in March of 2022.

