Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tina Hall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tina Hall is the private chef at Foundation Christian Academy serving the students and teaching classes about nutrition.

When she is not in the kitchen, she’s showing her community love through her food.

Hall makes warm meals for the sick and other homebound community members.

“I wake up and pray every day that God will send me in the right direction I need to go and that I can be a servant in some way,” Hall said.

The combination of her faith and her food is her source of giving.

“There’s people who save people’s lives and people who are firefighters and people who are in the military,” she said. “I just go around and do the little things.”

Her daughter, Jenilyn Hall, describes her as someone that keeps her good deeds out of the spotlight.

“She has a heart of gold, will help anyone,” Jenilyn Hall said. “she will give to anyone and never wants the credit or the limelight for that.”

In 2020, when the pandemic closed down businesses and restricted travel, the preschool students at FCA were unable to take their annual trip to the pumpkin patch. Tina called a friend of hers that owned a farm and had pumpkins taken to the school and placed on the playground so the children could enjoy picking pumpkins.

“That’s just the kind of person Tina is,” said Lorie Baker, Preschool Director at FCA, “She goes the extra mile in everything she does.”

Her husband, W. Tom Hall, describes her as an “and them some” person.

“She is an extra miler,” he said. “Whenever she is asked to do something she goes above and beyond, whether it is at work or home or church.”

To Tina, the reward is knowing that she has done good for others.

“Helping the homeless, giving my leftovers out or cooking or making a meal so I’m able to do that because of what I do,” Tina said.

It’s the little things that she does for others that make a difference when they all add up.

“I try to do the little things that people take for granted because as time goes on, those little things are your memories,” she said, “The hugs and the fun and the singing and the pats on the back and the encouragement and so I really try to build on that in my life now and encourage people every way I can in my church, in my school, in my family and make it the best I can.”

