Mojo & the Little Ones protects pollinators, removes bee swarms for free

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Temperatures are rising, summer is coming quickly, and area pollinators are on the move, searching for a place to call home. Unfortunately, this can often create a dangerous situation when a bee hive forms in a populated or unwelcoming environment, like the walls of a home.

Mojo Taylor, owner and sole employee of Mojo & the Little Ones, takes pride in removing these swarms free of charge while teaching volunteers the basics of hive maintenance and swarm removal. Taylor has found hives on fence posts, in trees, inside garages, and most recently, inside the walls and floor of an abandoned home.

“You might not notice them for a year or two if you’re not constantly looking and seeing that and then you open up that wall, and there’s a hive like this that’s been there at least three or four years,” said Taylor.

At this stage of a hive, Taylor says that the best solution is to call in a professional beekeeper to remove the hive. Protecting these important pollinators is essential to the continued success of ecosystems across the world.

“Don’t freak out or nothing, don’t try to spray them with water, don’t spray them with pesticides, stuff like that. I won’t save you from the bees, I save the bees from you,” said Taylor.

Aside from relocating bees to a more permanent hive, the swarm removals also help beekeepers learn more about the inner workings of bee hives and monitor the health of nearby bee populations.

“The hive we found today was probably a swarm from last fall, a lot of the comb we took out was older, dryer, brittle comb,” said Taylor.

Taylor offers his swarm removal services free of charge and says that anybody interested is welcome to contact him through most social media platforms at Mojo & the Little Ones, or by phone at (270) 404-MOJO (6656).

