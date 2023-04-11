MyXR, Inc. brings global engagement to new regional HQ in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - MyXR, Inc. announced Tuesday its upcoming move to Bowling Green, as part of the region’s emerging technology and storytelling scene.

The company will initially occupy a 1,200-square-foot space at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus HQ, projecting to create over 60 new jobs in the region.

MyXR, Inc. will join a growing community of companies in the emerging tech and storytelling sector via —a proactive economic development initiative supported by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and the WKU Innovation Campus.

The Chamber organizes the region’s economic development efforts, while the Innovation Campus is a hub for applied research, innovation projects, and talent development and home to the Central Region Ecosystem for Arts, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (CREATE)—one of the six innovation hubs for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development’s KY Innovation.

“We are proud to have MyXR, Inc. join the fastest growing city in Kentucky and contribute to developing the emerging technology and storytelling ecosystem here north of Nashville,” said Ron Bunch, CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing in a company built to engage and inspire millions with its scalable software platforms is a great win for the community.”

Buddy Steen, CEO of the WKU Innovation Campus, said that he is excited to see companies like MyXR, Inc., join the storytelling and emerging tech ecosystem of the region.

“Applied artificial intelligence and extended reality technologies are helping shape our professional, personal, family, and civic lives,” Steen said. “We want to attract and retain companies who focus on creating immersive experiences that combine new technologies with strong transmedia storytelling and that are committed to improving all facets of our lives. We are excited to have MyXR, Inc. as part of that focus.”

Hans Koch, Chairman and CEO of MyXR Inc. reflected on the importance of this decision and the selection process.

“For our team, our prospects, and our shareholders, selecting the WKU Innovation Campus and the State of Kentucky was an easy decision after a long review process,” Koch said. “The Kentucky public and private communities have given us both a welcome mat and a playbook for growing our business, delivering better service and software, and an opportunity to create a world-class corporate hub for our company.”

“Through the arrival of companies like MyXR, Inc., we are actively contributing to the growth and development of our region’s emerging technology and innovation industry,” said Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman. “This partnership between the Chamber and the WKU Innovation Campus is a testament to our community’s collaborative and forward-thinking spirit. We are excited to see its positive impact on our region’s economy and talent attraction efforts.”

“This is a great opportunity for Bowling Green to showcase its emerging technology and storytelling scene, and we are thrilled to have MyXR, Inc. join our community,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “We can use XR Technology to create immersive experiences that promote community engagement and cultural exchange.”

In supporting the growth of this emerging technology and storytelling sector, the Chamber and the Innovation Campus have also firmly focused on supporting, attracting, and retaining talent. The Innovation Campus has opened a new 30,000-square-foot Collaborative SmartSpace at its headquarters, a 24/7 shared working space with a membership model for professionals who want a place to meet, collaborate, learn from and share networks with other talented professionals in the region, and has launched the CO/CREATE Talent Database for talent outside the region who would want to bring their career to the region.

