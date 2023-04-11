New Downtown BGKY destination website launched

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green’s Downtown Development division has announced the launch of its new destination website: bgkydowntown.org.

With more than nine months in development, the site showcases destination experiences, tells stories and provides resources to better navigate the downtown landscape.

Site visitors can explore experiences, where to stay when you visit overnight, a resources tab and an events calendar. There’s also a blog and news section.

The Experiences tab shows things to do around the Downtown BGKY scene: Eat & Drink, Shopping, Entertainment and Fountain Row’s arts and entertainment district.

The Stay tab gives you a peek at overnight accommodations, from hotels to over two dozen Air BnBs.

The Resources tab answers some of the most commonly asked questions the Downtown Development division receives.

You can also find the public parking map, the Fountain Square Shop & Dine guide, Food Truck FAQs, the Fountain Row map, and other links to the BG Area Chamber of Commerce, BG Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Warren County government.

“We’ve logged over 250 events happening in Downtown BGKY this year, “ said Telia Butler, the Downtown Development Coordinator for City of Bowling Green. “We hope the Events calendar becomes your go-to source for all things happening downtown. Use the submission button to send in any events that are open to the public.”

