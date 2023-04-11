Nice Weather Continues Wednesday!

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mild conditions are expected overnight with clear skies and temperatures in the lower 60s and mid 50s most of the evening. We’ll start out in the mid 40′s again Wednesday Morning, but things will warm up nicely Wednesday, with lots of Sunshine and Southerly winds. Highs will top out in the mid 70s!! We’ll be pushing 80 by late week with continued dry conditions! Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf. We’re also tracking the potential for some Thunderstorm activity with the passage of a front Saturday Evening into early Sunday Morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool Low 46. Winds S at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 76. Low 47. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Still Warm. High 79. Low 55. Winds SE a 6 mph

