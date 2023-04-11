North Jackson Elementary School students honor late teacher with a memorial wall

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - North Jackson Elementary in Glasgow has dedicated a wall and play area to the late Robin Rutledge.

Rutledge was a music teacher in her first year at the school when she tragically lost her life in a motor vehicle accident in January.

Her students wanted a way to honor the memory of their favorite teacher.

“We started this wanting to have something in memory of Ms. Rutledge,” said Miley Kaumanns, a sixth grader at the school.

An opportunity came with an assignment for students to develop a passion project to be presented at the school’s annual STREAM fair.

The students made a slideshow of the items they needed and made a presentation to the Parent Teacher Organization.

The PTO generously donated more than the girls asked for.

“When we first started the wall, it was kind of difficult to figure out what we needed to put on it,” said Layla Harris, a sixth grader. “Once we started doing it we knew it would be perfect because it just matched everything about what she loved and what she does.”

Rutledge’s family was able to attend the dedication ceremony for the wall and special sensory area to honor her legacy.

“Ms. Rutledge loved kids and she loved to help kids with disabilities,” said Chayli Matthews, a sixth grader. “This is a sensory wall for people to come out here and they are sad and feeling down so we made this wall to help them.”

The girls hope that the wall will help students for years to come and help preserve the memory of Rutledge.

