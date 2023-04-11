Portion of Burkesville Road in Barren County closed after wreck

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) – A truck hauling corn has crashed in southern Barren County.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around mile point 21.7 in the Eighty Eight community late Tuesday morning. Deputies are on the scene directing traffic, which is being routed along one lane of the highway.

The truck was stuck in a ditch line, said Public Information Officer Mike Houchens.

The roadway is expected to be reopened within two hours, Houchens told WBKO News at 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.