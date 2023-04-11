Southern gospel concert featuring The Down East Boys this Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Southern Gospel Concert producer Darell Clements visited Midday Tuesday to spread the gospel about a music event coming up this Friday, April 14, and to give a little history lesson about the Southern Gospel genre.

The featured artist will be one of the current best male quartets in the country “The Down East Boys” from Reidsville, North Carolina.

Local artists that will sing also will be “The Garmons” a family trio from here in Bowling Green and another trio from Bowling Green " Living Proof”.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

This free concert is presented by Southern Gospel Ministries.

Rich Pond Baptist Church is located at 200 Brad Avenue in Bowling Green.

For more information click here.

