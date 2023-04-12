Allen County leaders break ground on the new community park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County leaders broke ground on the long-awaited community park.

Phase one of construction is projected to finish in the summer of next year. The project manager for the park, Daniel Whitley, says that the park has been in the early stages of development since 2020.

The new park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Ballpark. It will include quad-plex athletics fields, a paved walking trail, a disc golf course, fishing ponds, and a fully inclusive playground. A community survey suggested that updated athletic fields were a high priority for the Allen County community.

“The quadplex, I think is the biggest thing that the community… well was one of the biggest comments. That, and the soccer field,” said Whitley.

The new park will mark roughly 120 acres of recreation space for the surrounding community. Former property owners, Earline Frost, and Sheila Jones say that this is the perfect continuance of their love for the land.

“I think it’s wonderful. We need parks for people to enjoy, and for families to gather,” said Jones. “When her [Frost] and my father got married in… ‘59′, they moved up here and farmed it for many many years.”

Long before it was set to be a park, Jones says that the land was already well-known in the community.

“Different ones in the community can say, ‘Oh hey, I used to work hay over on that property.’ We’d go hiking back through the woods, I’d pick blackberries back along one of those fence rows and stuff,” said Jones.

Phase one of the project is set to finish in the summer, of 2024, with additional projects continuing afterward.

