Another sunny and warm day, then showers arrive Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll start out in the mid 40′s again this morning, but things will warm up nicely later, with lots of sunshine and southerly winds.

Another sunny and warm day!

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s!! We’ll be pushing 80 by late week with continued dry conditions! Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf. We’re also tracking the potential for some Thunderstorm activity with the passage of a front Saturday Evening into early Sunday Morning.

