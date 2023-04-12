Barren County High School Band Director to be inducted to MTSU Alumni Hall of Fame

Dr. Kip Crowder, band director for Barren County High School, has been selected for induction into the Middle Tennessee State University Alumni Hall of Fame.
By William Battle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The MTSU Band of Blue Alumni Club recognizes individuals who have contributed to and influenced the growth of the MTSU Band of Blue since 1980.

Since its inception, 94 alumni have been inducted into the Band of Blue Hall of Fame. This year, seven alumni were nominated and only three were selected.

Crowder is appreciative that his decades of working with his students and music have been recognized by his alma mater.

“My job, I get to make music with kids all day,” Crowder said. “Yes, I fuss at them when they miss a note or miss a rhythm up or being bullheaded about figuring something out. Yes, I try to drive them to perfection. I just enjoy it very much.”

The MTSU Band Concert and Hall of Fame induction will take place on Tuesday night, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. It will be in the Wright Music Building, Hinton Recital Hall, with a reception to follow afterward.

