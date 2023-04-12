Barren double murder trial put on pause

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man charged with the murder of his brother and sister-and-law will not go to trial soon.

Cody N. Bacon, 22, of Glasgow, was charged with two counts of murder and wanton endangerment on Sept. 2, 2021, after he allegedly shot his brother and sister-in-law.

Bacon called 911 on himself and alerted authorities that he had shot the two at a home along North Race Street.

Officers later found David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 22, dead inside the house.

Candace Hill, the attorney representing Bacon, requested a motion to continue the case that was set to go to trial on Aug. 15.

The motion, approved Monday, essentially cleared the case from the court’s docket.

“The cause of the delay is not purposeful or the fault of the defendant, but simply a result of counsel needing more time to evaluate, investigate, organize experts to evaluate the case and prepare for trial, and take the necessary steps to provide competent counsel to Mr. Bacon,” according to court records obtained by WBKO News.

Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner is seeking the death penalty for Bacon.

The court records said his office did not object to the continuance in the case.

A discovery conference is scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m. A later pre-trial conference is also scheduled for Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m.

