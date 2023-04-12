BGHS counselor Melanie Morrison receives 2023 Pathfinder Award from SKYCTC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senior counselor Melanie Morrison was announced as the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College 2023 High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient Wednesday morning during a surprise event.

The Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.

“Before, during, and after Community College Month, high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community,” said SKYCTC President and CEO Dr. Phillip Neal, in a press release. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond to empower the next generation.”

Morrison is the first local recipient to receive the award.

“It’s an honor, we have great community partners,” Morrison said, " SKYCTC is a wonderful partner...so for them to recognize me and my team, it’s wonderful. We really appreciate and value their partnership...they’re always willing to work with us to give students the best opportunity that we can possibly offer.”

Morrison added that being able to build good relationships and helping connect students to get their needs met helped her in deciding to become a counselor.

“I switched from a couple of different schools and landed here and really appreciative of a district that sets our program up to where we can really maximize our one on one efforts with students to help them and equip them and what they need,” she said.

In addition to Morrison, the Pathfinder Award was given to one teacher or counselor from each of the other 15 KCTCS colleges. There were nearly 250 nominations total submitted, representing every KCTCS college.

Below is a statement sent to SKYCTC from the student who nominated Morrison:

“Ms. Morrison is an advocate for student success and a champion for SKYCTC. She recognizes SKYCTC as the most affordable option for her students and makes them aware of the financial benefits. She continuously promotes scholarship opportunities for her students and provides open office hours to support their needs. Ms. Morrison ensures students are aware of the many academic benefits, as well by promoting technical education to her students. Parents are kept informed of timely information through daily and weekly “Remind” messages and during parent night meetings. Ms. Morrison has faced a challenging year, with the tragic loss of a student within the 2023 senior class. Through the entire situation, she remained focused on her student’s well-being and mental health. She guided and served the student’s family and their classmates with compassion and respect. Ms. Morrison is committed to her students and works hard to ensure each one is able to Find Their Path.”

For more information on the Pathfinder of the Year Awards, visit kctcs.edu.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.