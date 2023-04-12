Bowling Green welcomes “emerging technology” with MyXR, Inc.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new tech company will be coming to Bowling Green soon.

MyXR, Inc. is set to arrive in the early summer, and bring in over 60 jobs. The company specializes in augmented reality and engagement platforms for businesses.

“Probably the best way to categorize it is a much more engaged marketing campaign that involves people in the process of learning about a product or service,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Ron Bunch.

The company will be housed in a 1,200-foot space at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus Headquarters, all part of a city effort to bring emerging technology to Bowling Green.

“So artificial intelligence is a great example of an emerging technology. I think most people run across Chat GPT, but there’s so many other uses of that technology,” Bunch said. “We’re working here with WKU Innovation Campus, really to talk to companies using artificial intelligence in different ways.”

Bunch said the company is looking to bring on alumni, both from WKU and those who left Bowling Green to pursue careers in technology.

“It’d be a variety of different positions in software development, marketing, those sorts of things,” Bunch said, adding that those interested can email the city’s Director of Economic Development at Christian@bgchamber.com with their resumes.

Additionally, Bunch said he’s hopeful the company’s settling in at the campus will open the door for more technology-based classes at WKU and other institutions in the city.

“We’re having an ongoing conversation among the education entities to make sure that even in our K-12 system, we’re giving students the skills, exposure, and the opportunity to go into careers like that,” Bunch said.

Overall, Bunch said he’s excited to continue the growing evolution of the city’s economy.

“In the long distance past we were an agricultural community, then you had a lot more manufacturing come, we became a manufacturing community,” Bunch said. “This is just a continued evolution of the economy here.”

For more information on MyXR, visit their website.

