BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation and the Bowling Green Tree Board will be hosting their annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Free trees and other prizes will be given out to those who attend.

The event will be at Kereiakes Park.

For more information email Jared.weaver@Stbgky.org.

