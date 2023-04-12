Cemetery Road temporarily closed due to accident

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to an accident near the 4100 block of Cemetery Road.

Warren County Sheriff told WBKO they have units responding to an accident with entrapment, and are unsure of injury significance.

Both directions of the roadway are temporarily shut down.

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing story.

