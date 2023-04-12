ELPO Law celebrates 50 years with ribbon cutting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ELPO law held a ribbon-cutting with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 50 years of service to the community on Wednesday.

English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP began in 1973 when the four attorneys came together to create a new law firm in Bowling Green.

The firm now employs 32 attorneys and 40 support staff.

They are the largest full-service law firm in our region whose attorneys serve on non-profit boards, volunteer in schools, make donations to charities, and coach local sports teams.

“The past 50 years have just been tremendous, " said Ashley Carter, Director of Marketing and Business Development, ELPO Law. “We have been very fortunate to be involved with so many new startups and deals and businesses that have developed and grown in Bowling Green and Warren County.”

Some of the projects they’ve helped bring to life include the Kentucky Transpark, the Medical Center and downtown development.

“One of the things I think we’re most proud of is the impact we’ve had on the community,” said Bob Young, Managing Partner at ELPO Law. “We feel like that ELPO has always had its fingerprint on almost every big project that has taken place in the community.”

