Hilltoppers to wrap up Spring Season in Louisville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Volleyball program completes its 2023 spring exhibition slate up in Louisville with a three-game tournament at the KIVA Sports Center on Saturday..

The Hilltoppers will take on Tennessee at 10:15 a.m., Ohio at 11:30 a.m. and Xavier at 12:45 p.m. all on court one at the complex.

Admission is $7.50 at the door or fans are able to purchase tickets in advance online.

Flexible season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now online or by calling 1-800-5-BIGRED.

The Fall 2023 schedule will be released at a later date.

