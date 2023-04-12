Lady Topper Golf sets sight on C-USA Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Lady Topper Golf will return to PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to compete in the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championship.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be played on the par-72, 6,102-yard Champion Course.

Tournament Information

  • Thursday, 18 holes, tee times beginning at 10:57 a.m. CT
  • Friday, 18 holes, tee times TBD
  • Saturday, 18 holes, tee times TBD
  • Live Scoring

WKU is the second-highest ranked team headed into the Championships – one of its highest rankings entering a league tournament in program history.

The field consists of nine C-USA teams led by the final pairing of No. 35 North Texas, No. 91 WKU and No. 101 UTSA.

The Lady Toppers will be led in the lineup by sophomore Catie Craig.

The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native has been WKU’s best finisher in three of its last four tournaments, including a win at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational in February.

Senior Sarah Arnold will be playing from the two-spot.

Arnold has the team’s second-best scoring average to date at 74.8 shots in 29 rounds.

Freshman Sydney Hackett, the Lady Toppers’ season-scoring average leader at 74.3 strokes, will play in the third spot.

Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett will return to a league championship for her final time from the fourth spot in the lineup.

Freshman Averi Cline will round out the lineup card.

Head coach Adam Gary opted to use the same five-woman lineup that he has used for the last three tournaments.

