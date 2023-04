MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park’s Green River Ferry is open to all vehicles including trailers.

All required repairs have been completed by park facilities staff.

The daily ferry hours are from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

