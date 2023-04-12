Mother, 3 kids killed in shooting at NC home, police say

Officers forced entry into a home where they found 40-year-old Ethel Syretha Steele dead from...
Officers forced entry into a home where they found 40-year-old Ethel Syretha Steele dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her three children, ages 9, 12 and 14, were also found dead from gunshot wounds.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By WXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - Residents of a North Carolina neighborhood are in shock after a mother and her three children were shot dead inside their home.

Police say they received reports of a shooting just before noon Tuesday in a neighborhood of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Officers forced entry into a home where they found 40-year-old Ethel Syretha Steele dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers also found three children, two girls and one boy, dead from gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 9-year-old Sakendra Steele, 12-year-old Sakenya Steele and 14-year-old Sakenlo Steele Jr.

Residents in the neighborhood were at a loss for words after learning of the deadly shooting. They say it’s something they never expected to hear, especially in an area they’ve grown to love.

“To see this, it really was weird. It kinda made my heart drop when I came out, so I don’t know, guys. I’m just praying,” resident Tameeka Parker said.

Neighbor Quamekia Shavers, who is a mother of three herself, was brought to tears by the news.

“I think all of us went to thinking about kids. I think it was just a natural parental instinct. You could just literally see all of us break down. You could see our hearts fall into our stomachs,” she said.

Police spent hours investigating the scene. They have not released a motive for the shooting and say they are not searching for suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Name released in fatal wreck on Russellville Road
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Officials say the road will be closed for the next few hours as they clean up the scene.
UPDATE: Burkesville Road in Barren County reopens after wreck
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Yellen cautiously optimistic about US economy
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
5 La. officers arraigned in connection to 2019 death of Ronald Greene
Park City accepting donations for wheelchair accessible swing set
Park City accepting donations for new ADA wheelchair swing
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile