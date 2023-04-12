New state law to open more employment opportunities for refugees, others

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new state law that is now in effect plans to help combat the workforce shortage within schools.

That help has come in the form of House Bill 32 which eliminates the requirement of a high school diploma for positions such as cooks, custodians, bus drivers, teacher’s aides, etc depending on the school’s title classification.

“It’s not a cure-all, you know, but it’s a help,” said Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green. “They still have to go through all the other fingerprinting, background checks, all that kind of stuff.”

The bill was sponsored by the freshman representative, which had an emergency clause in it, meaning the bill is currently and officially law as the governor signed the bill last month.

“It fills a big need for us, where we are like everybody else struggling to fill all of our positions,” said Gary Fields, Bowling Green Independent Schools Superintendent.

Bowling Green Independent Schools currently has 30 open ‘classified’ positions and Warren County has 37 openings that this bill would apply to.

“We’re in the midst of our spring semester. So you know, normally want to have zero positions open,” said Fields. “They’re such crucial roles. Those are some of the most important people in our buildings every day. They feed our kids, they keep our buildings clean and safe.”

Lawmakers and education leaders said the new law opens the door for the refugees in our community.

“A lot of them don’t have high school diplomas here. They may be educated in their country, but it doesn’t translate to here, but they would be great employees,” said Jackson.

The Bowling Green Independent School District is working with Refuge BG to help connect them with refugees in the area who might be seeking employment and a pathway for a GED here in the U.S.

“They have a great skill set, they have a great work ethic, they want to be in our school system, it’s a chance to work in the schools where other kids attend,” said Fields.

With Bowling Green welcoming hundreds of thousands of refugees over the past forty years, the bill provides a direct way for these new community members to achieve the American dream.

“It’s part of that step of you know, coming to America and experiencing the American dream,” said Fields.

Bowling Green still has to make some adjustments in its policies before beginning to officially accept applications from individuals without GEDs.

