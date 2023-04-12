Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck on Western Kentucky Parkway

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working an accident at the 70 mile marker on Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police said one eastbound lane and one westbound lane are shut down.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright advises drivers to use caution if driving through the area.

We will update this story as it becomes available.

