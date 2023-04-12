Park City accepting donations for new ADA wheelchair swing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Park City is now accepting monetary donations towards the purchase of a new ADA swing to be installed at Bell’s Tavern Park.

The platform swing will be installed in the playground area of the of the park.

The wheelchair accessible swings will be designed to accommodate adults and juveniles.

Along with the platform, the swing set will come with a frame, “5″ hooks and swing hangers.

Donations can be dropped off at Park City’s City Hall, Park City Fire Department, or can be mailed to P.O. Box 304 in Park City.

