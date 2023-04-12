Park City accepting donations for new ADA wheelchair swing

Park City accepting donations for wheelchair accessible swing set
Park City accepting donations for wheelchair accessible swing set(Park City)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Park City is now accepting monetary donations towards the purchase of a new ADA swing to be installed at Bell’s Tavern Park.

The platform swing will be installed in the playground area of the of the park.

The wheelchair accessible swings will be designed to accommodate adults and juveniles.

Along with the platform, the swing set will come with a frame, “5″ hooks and swing hangers.

Donations can be dropped off at Park City’s City Hall, Park City Fire Department, or can be mailed to P.O. Box 304 in Park City.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Name released in fatal wreck on Russellville Road
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Officials say the road will be closed for the next few hours as they clean up the scene.
UPDATE: Burkesville Road in Barren County reopens after wreck
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

Latest News

Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
MyXR, Inc. is set to arrive in the early summer, and bring in over 60 jobs. The company...
Bowling Green welcomes “emerging technology” with MyXR, Inc.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tina Hall
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tina Hall
New Downtown BGKY Destination Website Launched
New Downtown BGKY Destination Website Launched