Temps Heading for 80 Thursday

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mild conditions are expected overnight with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to lower 60s most of the evening.  We’ll fall into the lower 50s Thursday Morning, but  gradually climb to near 80 with Partly Sunny skies by the afternoon.  Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf.  We’re also tracking the potential for some Thunderstorm activity with the passage of a front Saturday Evening into early Sunday Morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Mild Low 47. Winds S at 4 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Still Warm. High 79. Low 55. Winds SE a 6 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers 40% Chance.  High 74. Low 56 Winds SE 6

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Name released in fatal wreck on Russellville Road
Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
Officials say the road will be closed for the next few hours as they clean up the scene.
UPDATE: Burkesville Road in Barren County reopens after wreck
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter

Latest News

Another sunny and warm day, then showers arrive Friday!
Another sunny and warm day, then showers arrive Friday
Another sunny and warm day, then showers arrive Friday!
Another sunny and warm day!
Wednesday Forecast
Nice Weather Continues Wednesday!
Crisp to start, then a very mild afternoon ahead!
Another mild and beautiful day!