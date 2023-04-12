Temps Heading for 80 Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mild conditions are expected overnight with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to lower 60s most of the evening. We’ll fall into the lower 50s Thursday Morning, but gradually climb to near 80 with Partly Sunny skies by the afternoon. Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf. We’re also tracking the potential for some Thunderstorm activity with the passage of a front Saturday Evening into early Sunday Morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Mild Low 47. Winds S at 4 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Still Warm. High 79. Low 55. Winds SE a 6 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers 40% Chance. High 74. Low 56 Winds SE 6

