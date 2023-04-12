This weeks JA People of Action is The J.M. Smucker Company

The J.M. Smucker Company believes that manufacturing operations are the heart of their efforts to deliver food people love. This includes the local Scottsville, KY plant, where Uncrustable sandwiches are produced and shipped to retailers across the country. The Scottsville site has 500-plus employees who are central to the commitment to provide safe, high-quality products consumers count on for themselves and their families. J.M. Smucker Company has served Junior Achievement as a sponsor for the JA Classic and has provided multiple classroom volunteers throughout the years. Thank you for your support, J.M. Smucker Company!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

