Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Spencer Alan May was last seen on Tuesday, April 4.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and was carrying a backpack.

His last known location was at a residence on Palmer Drive in Plum Springs.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

