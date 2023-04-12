Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Spencer Alan May was last seen on Tuesday, April 4.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and was carrying a backpack.

His last known location was at a residence on Palmer Drive in Plum Springs.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

