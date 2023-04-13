BikeWalk BG brings back repair clinics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With spring officially sprung, many are looking to get their bikes out of the garage, only to realize the winter may not have been too kind.

BikeWalk BG works to help encourage the community to get out and bike, while also providing tips on biking safety and repairs.

“I think a lot of times we really, really push the message of we want you to be safe, safety, safety, safety, to where we kind of lose focus on that biking is fun,” said BikeWalk BG Coordinator, Karissa Lemon.

Now the group has teamed up Hope House Ministries and is bringing back their free bike repair clinics from last summer.

“For neighbors in the community who are using bikes as their source of transportation, we saw an opportunity to partner with them,” said House Ministries CEO Bryan Lewis. “To help them be able to accomplish the things that they want to be able to accomplish on a daily basis.”

The clinic is run by volunteers with BikeWalk BG, who work to help community members repair their bikes, while also teaching them how to do the repairs themselves.

“I knew I had to adjust the brake line and I wasn’t sure what the best way was to do that, So I watched them,” said Rowan Brown, who was one of the first to bring their bike to the clinic. ”I just hadn’t gotten it to work out correctly and it actually is very fiddly. It took them a little while to fix it, which makes me feel less bad that I didn’t get it to work out.”

The next free clinic will be at the city’s Arbor Day celebration Saturday, April 15, from 9-11 a.m. at Kereiakes Park, where BikeWalk BG will also be hosting a kids bike obstacle course and a community ride.

“You don’t have to be speedy, you don’t have to be super skilled. You can be a six-year-old or you can be an 80-year-old,” Lemon said. “However, you choose to ride, whatever your age and mobility is, we want to make sure that we bring people in and make sure that cycling is for everyone.”

To keep up to date on BikeWalk BG’s events, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.