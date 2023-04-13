Bowling Green man to be sentenced in sexual abuse cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man who will be sentenced for sexual abuse charges against a minor in Grayson County has also pled guilty to more charges in Warren County.

James Colmore Jr., 37, is set to be sentenced in Grayson County on Tuesday for charges of incest, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The plea agreement recommends a 25-year sentence.

According to court documents, the victims in Grayson County were juveniles in Colmore’s care.

Colmore was indicted on the Warren County charges in 2021.

These charges included sodomy first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age, sexual abuse first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age and rape first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age.

The crimes in Warren County are believed to have happened in the same time period as the Grayson County charges, according to court documents.

Court documents indicate that the Grayson County sentencing will run consecutively with the sentencing Colmore receives in Warren County.

Colmore will appear in Warren County Circuit Court on May 23 to be sentenced for the Warren County charges.

