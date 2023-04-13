Bowling Green, Warren County NAACP hosting Health Fair April 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Everyone is welcome to attend the NAACP Health Fair that is happening at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School in Bowling Green.

You’ll find booths from Med. Center Health, the Health Department, EMS of Bowling Green, Graves-Gilbert Clinic, Sky Pediatric Dentistry, Lions Club, Bettering Hearing Center, Hospice of Bowling Green and Southern Kentucky, Home Instead, Bluegrass Oral Health, AARP, Fairview Health Center, Kentucky Cancer Program, Red Cross, and G. G. Eyes.

The Health Fair is Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Admission and health screenings are free!

Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School is located at 165 Webb Dr., Bowling Green

For more information call 270-996-1380.

